Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD keen to upgrade ties with Iran: PM

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Diplomatic Correspondent


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday reiterated Bangladesh's readiness to extend support to Iran in multilateral platforms, especially in the UN.

She made this call when the President of the Islamic Republic Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi phoned her on Monday afternoon, said a press release issued by the PMO.

In this context, she cited Bangladesh's vote against the resolution placed by Canada at the Human Rights Council.

During the 22-minute teleconference, she recalled that Bangladesh and Iran, being the members of OIC and D-8, have often been supportive to each other on many occasions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged the Iranian President to take efforts to ensure that Iranian women could live with dignity and honour with equal opportunity for education and work with their male counterparts, the release said.

Hasina cited that Bangladesh abstained from voting for UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.

After exchanging pleasantries, both leaders shared views on the issues of bilateral, regional and international interests.

The Primer thanked President Raisi for the telephone call and appreciated that the new administration of Iran has been reaching out to Bangladesh to expand and consolidate bilateral ties.

She said that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was far below the true potential and both sides should take further engagements to enhance trade and business between the two countries, the release added.

Emphasizing the need for forming a Joint Business Commission (JBC) between the chamber bodies of the two countries, the Bangladesh premier underlined the need for regular Joint Economic Commission (JEC)
meetings.

The premier informed that Bangladesh was working towards convening the 6th meeting of the JEC in Tehran sometime this year. In this regard, she hoped that the platform of the Joint Economic Commission would facilitate both sides to explore ways of overcoming the trade barriers, existing international sanctions, and restrictions in bank transactions.

Hasina highlighted that with its growing manufacturing strength, Bangladesh could be a source of quality imports at a competitive  price.

She added that Bangladesh has been exporting world-class garment and textile products, porcelain, pharmaceuticals, frozen fish and seafood, leather goods, jute  yarn, IT, light engineering, small and medium size ships, agro products, and more to Western markets, including Europe, the USA, and other destinations.

She also expressed Bangladesh's willingness and ability to export those products to Iran as well, the release said.

Hasina congratulated Iran for the restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.

She appreciated that this was a classic example of a successful diplomatic manoeuver that would lead to greater regional stability in the Gulf and beyond.

The Bangladesh PM condemned Israel's recent acts of aggression, desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and the raid on Palestinian worshippers.

She informed that her government has consistently condemned such illegal acts by Israeli forces.

She briefed President Raisi about the humanitarian treatment extended to the Rohingya refugees for more than five years despite the declining financial support from the international community.

She urged Iran to support Bangladesh's cause in international platforms, including OIC, as Rohingya repatriation should be a priority for the Muslim community.

Hasina wished the President and the brotherly people of Iran a blessed and peaceful Ramadan and a belated Happy Nawroz.

She also thanked him for his warm greetings on Bangladesh's Independence Day.

The PM recalled her visits to Iran in 1997 to attend the 8th OIC Summit and August 2012 to attend the 16th NAM Summit in Tehran. She also stated that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Iran were premised on strong commonalities which emanated from shared history, faith, and culture.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister invited the Iranian President to visit Bangladesh at his convenience. She wished him and the brotherly people of Iran a happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC prices go up to Tk 5,000 to Tk 15,000 per piece
China minister hails 'strong' Russia ties in Putin meeting
Iran invites Saudi king to visit amid thaw in ties
Life expectancy of Bangladeshis dropped in 2021
Income inequality increasing alarmingly: ICCB
Heat wave increases public sufferings Walid Khan
Vast rural areas go without power for long hours in sultry summer
EU envoy discusses observer mission for JS election with Momen


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft