

Heatwave worsens as temperature hits 43.2°C



However, in Dhaka, the temperature dropped to 38.1°C on Tuesday from the highest of 40.6°C recorded on Sunday, according to Forman Ali, a meteorological assistant of BMD.



BMD Meteorologist Md Shaheenul Islam told media, "This year's the highest temperature was recorded on Tuesday in Ishwardi and it is the highest in the recent history of Bangladesh."



But, the country's second highest temperature was recorded in Rajshai and Chuadanga 42.6°C on the day, according to the official recorded of the Met office.



At 6:00pm on Tuesday, the BMD website which generates automatic temperature records showed that highest temperature 43.4°C was recorded in Khulna while second highest temperature 42°C was recorded in Dhaka. In Rajshahi, highest temperature was recorded at 41.8°C, in Mymensingh 40.8°C, in Barishal 40.1°C, in Rangpur 39.3°C, in Sylhet 38.1°C and in Chattogram highest temperature was 31.4°C.



According to the prediction of the Met office, rain or thundershowers at one or two places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may take place in next 24 hours.



According to Met office forecast for 24 hours, weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.



Meanwhile, the severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Manikganj, Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Pabna and the mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping elsewhere over the country may continue, the Met office bulletin added.



Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



Trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the South Bay.



Meanwhile, the people of Dhaka city have started experiencing acute water crisis recently due to the ongoing heat wave sweeping across the country. Most people are refraining from outing unnecessarily, even during the period of Eid shopping.



Amid a severe heat wave - with temperatures reaching a record over 40 degrees Celcius in the capital - the Mohammadpur and Mirpur resident doesn't always have the luxury of a respite from the weather through a cold shower. The water scarcity isn't restricted to the densely-populated Mohammadpur area.



Besides, several more areas including Shekertek, Badda, Banasree, Rayerbazar, Shanir Akhra, Dania, Jatrabari and Rampura and other areas of the capital are also feeling more parched than usual amid a water shortage. Although the situation isn't new for many, the heat wave has actually made things worse.



According to an official of the Dhaka Wasa, a supply of around 250 crore litres of water could meet the demand, but now even 270 crore litres - the maximum capacity - is proving to be insufficient. This has led to the unpopular decision of rationing water in some areas.



Hasina Begum, a resident of Mirpur's Shewrapara area, told this correspondent that the area has not been getting regular water for the past week. The water supply is almost normal in the morning, when most of the work has to be quickly done. During the month of Ramadan, this proves tricky as water is also needed by households after iftar.



Dhaka WASA Director (Technical) AKM Shahid Uddin told that due to the intense heat, the demand for water in the capital has increased. "As far as I know, there is a water shortage in the Shekertek area. We wanted to install deep tubewells there but did not get the space."



He also said the underground water level has dropped by 2-3 feet in summer and various pumps are operating inefficiently due to long hours of use.



Officials of Dhaka WASA say the population and demand are increasing and the underground water level is going down. Because of this, many water pumps have been damaged. In many areas, there is no space to install pumps.



Besides, the production and supply of water has decreased due to load shedding. The work of installing new water lines is underway in different areas, which may be causing the water shortage.



