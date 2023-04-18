Video
Taposh urges long-term initiative to free markets of fire risk

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

A long-term initiative will be taken, in unity with all concerned, to make markets and shopping malls 'risk-free', Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said.

He said this while handing over a check of Tk 2 crore to traders affected by the Bangabazar fire at DSCC head office on Monday afternoon.

"We have to go for long-term action," he pledged.

Talking about the fact that the Fire Service had marked both the markets that faced fire disaster recently - Bangabazar and New Super Market - at risk of fire, he urged such situations to be dealt with more seriously in future. "Not only to identify it as risky, but also to ensure that it is not used further until it is de-risked," Taposh said.

Besides, the DSCC has formed a standing committee to look into these issues thoroughly, added the mayor.

"We will take all necessary steps to de-risk each market in a phased manner," he said.

The mayor also said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given instructions to BIDA -- so that they also take action in this regard. So we will collectively take long-term measures from now on."

Meanwhile, Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, thanked the mayor for everything done by the DSCC for the rehabilitation of the affected traders of the Bangabazar fire.    UNB


