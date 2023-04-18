Everyone should come forward to help patients with hemophilia: BSMMU VC

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said that everyone should come forward so that hemophilia patients can easily get necessary primary, emergency treatment and affordable factor, plasma and other medical materials. The government has taken various steps for this and the private sector should also come forward.



He said these things at the rally and scientific seminar organized by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Department of Haematology in view of World Hemophilia Day on Monday.



Haematology Department Chairman Prof Dr Md. Salahuddin Shah presided over the event. Dr Masuda Begum, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine gave a welcome speech at the seminar. Assistant Professor of Haematology Department Dr Mujahida Rahman, Resident Dr Tanvir Ahmed Mehdi and Dr Abdullah Al mamun Presented the paper in the seminar.



Prof Dr Salahuddin Shah, Chairman of the Department of Haematology, presented the keynote speech at the event. The programme was conducted by Resident Dr. Milli Dey and Dr. Kazi Fazlur Rahman.



The Vice-Chancellor called for creating awareness among patients, relatives of patients, health care providers at all levels and people at all levels about hemophilia.



Professor Dr. Md. Salahuddin Shah said it is our hope that all hemophilia patients will get easy, cheap and timely treatment in this country soon.



World Hemophilia Day is celebrated in Bangladesh on April 17 like all over the world. This day is observed every year to create global awareness about hemophilia. The theme of this year's day is "Bleeding Prevention - World Class Services for All".



In hemophilia, the blood clotting barrier is prolonged when the body is injured or cut. Bleeding may occur without injury if the disease is more severe

