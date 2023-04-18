Won’t allow unfit vehicles on roads: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Tuesday warned the unfit vehicles of plying on the roads and highways during Eid-ul-Fitr period to avert unnecessary traffic hazards.



"No vehicles without fitness will be allowed to ply on the roads and highways on or before the Eid in order to ensure people's journey more safe and sound," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with the transport owners and leaders at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters.



The IGP said that the movement of the light vehicles such as Nosiman, Koriman, Bhatvati and others will be stopped on the highways.



Among others, Additional IGP Kamrul Ahsan, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq, Chief of Special Branch (SB) Monirul Islam, Additional IGP Atiqul Islam, Additional IGP of River Police Shafiqul Islam and other senior police officials were present the meeting.



Leaders from road and water transport sectors attended the meeting and assured about the risk-free journey during the Eid.



Chowdhury Mamun urged the transport owners and leaders not to carry additional passengers in vehicles, on the roof of buses or launches and in goods carriers during the period to avoid unpredicted accidents.



The transport owners and leaders assured that they will provide necessary assistance to the police in the upcoming Eid like in the past.



The IGP expressed his hope and said, "If we all work together, people's Eid journey will be comfortable."



Later, the IGP joined a virtual meeting with all the Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs and District Superintendents of Police.



He asked them to ensure smooth traffic movement and control the law and order professionally keeping in view the upcoming Eid.



Referring to the recent fires at various markets, Chowdhury Mamun directed the concerned police officers to work in coordination with the market committees in this regard.



"Soon after any incidents, the situation would have to bring under control and quick action should be taken," he added.



The IGP said that tight security measures in all shopping malls and markets should be continued.



He directed the concerned police officials to strengthen security at the homes of the people leaving the city during the Eid, adding, "Ensure security of the Eid congregation also."



