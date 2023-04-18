JKG’s Sabrina gets bail in NID fraud case



A trial court on Monday granted bail to Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, chairman of JKG Health Care in a case filed against her on charges of possessing two National ID cards providing fake information.



Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the bail order on Monday, after haring on bail.



Monday was fixed for hearing on charge framing. The defence lawyer prayed to the court to extend the date of charge hearing. After hearing, the court permitted the time and fixed June 15 for hearing on charge framing.



According to the case statement, the accused Dr Sabrina possesses two National ID cards with fake information.



On August 30 in 2020, Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia filed the case with Badda Police Station against Sabrina.



According to Voter Talika Ain 2009, acquiring dual NID is a punishable offence.



Earlier on July 19 last year, Dr Sabrina was jailed for 11 years in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates.



