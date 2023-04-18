Video
Cumilla Train Collision

Four staffers suspended

2 committees to investigate the accident

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent



Four railwaymen were suspended in connection with the collision between two trains at Hasanpur railway station in Nangalkot, Cumilla. Meanwhile, two probe committees have been formed to investigate the accident. Cumilla district administration formed a probe committee and railway department formed another committee.

In the meantime, the rescue work was ongoing till the time of writing the report at 7:00pm on Monday.

 Eastern Railway General Manager Jahangir Hossain said, "Two coaches have been rescued and rescue work of other seven coaches is ongoing. And at the same time the rail line repairing works is also ongoing.

 However, the rail communication is normal between Dhaka and Chattogram."

The train accident took place at Hasanpur railway station in Cumilla's Nangalkot on Sunday as the driver of the passenger train Sonar Bangla Express disobeyed the signal and continued the train. This accident could have been avoided if the driver stopped the train before entering the station following the signal.

The cause of the accident was found by talking to the senior railway officials and immediate report of the incident. Meanwhile, the engine driver (locomaster) Md Jasim Uddin has already been accused of negligence. Besides, assistant engine driver Md Mohosin, guard Abdul Quader and signal maintainer Abdul Wahed have been temporarily suspended.


