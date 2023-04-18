People suffer as CWASA drops production due to high salinity in Karnaphuli, Halda water

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: The Chattogram city people have been suffering from acute shortage of water as the Chattogram WASA has been forced to drop their production by 80 million litres per day (MLD) due to rising salinity with algae of Karnaphuli and Halda water.



The Kaptai hydroelectric plant's capacity to release water has drastically decreased, making it unable to keep saltwater from entering the Halda river upstream, which supplies water to Chattogram City.



All the plants of Chattogram WASA use water from Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.



Following the decrease of water release from Kaptai hydro power station, the saline water accompanied by algae have been moved upstream towards the entry point of WASA plants at Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.



According to Kaptai hydro power station, they have been releasing a minimum quantity of water due to drastic fall of water level in Kaptai lake.



For this unwanted reason the Chattogram WASA has been constrained to operate partially two water treatment plants based on the river during high tides, cutting water purification by roughly 80 million litres to 400 million litres from 480 million litres per day, Engineer Fazlullah Managing Director of Chattogram WASA told the Daily Observer on Monday.



He said, "Production in Sheikh Hasina Treatment Plants 1 and 2 have been operating partially decreasing the normal quantity."



He said that such a situation would continue till the seasonal rainfall.



Several city areas, such as Halishahar, Uttar Kattali, Patenga, Baklia, Lalkhan Bazar, Shulkabahor, Amanbazar, Ambagan, Shershah, Kalurghat Industrial Area, and Chandanpura, are experiencing water supply disruptions.



Chattogram WASA has 78,542 connections for residential customers and 7,767 for commercial clients.



The Kaptai power plant, constructed in 1962, is the sole hydroelectric project on the Karnaphuli River in the country, with a total generation capacity of 242 MW through five units. However, due to insufficient water level in the lake, only one unit is operational, generating 25 MW daily.



Water released from the Kaptai dam flows swiftly and blocks saltwater in the high tide via the Karnaphuli river from entering the Halda river. Water from Kaptai also enters the Halda river at normal times, reducing the salinity.



