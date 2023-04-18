Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

People suffer as CWASA drops production due to high salinity in Karnaphuli, Halda water

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: The Chattogram city people have been suffering from acute shortage of water as the Chattogram WASA has been forced to drop their production by 80 million litres per day (MLD) due to rising salinity with algae of Karnaphuli and Halda water.

The Kaptai hydroelectric plant's capacity to release water has drastically decreased, making it unable to keep saltwater from entering the Halda river upstream, which supplies water to Chattogram City.

All the plants of Chattogram WASA use water from Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.

Following the decrease of water release from Kaptai hydro power station, the saline water accompanied by algae have been moved upstream towards the entry point of WASA plants at Karnaphuli and Halda rivers.

According to Kaptai hydro power station, they have been releasing a minimum quantity of water due to drastic fall of water level in Kaptai lake.

For this unwanted reason the Chattogram WASA has been constrained to operate partially two water treatment plants based on the river during high tides, cutting water purification by roughly 80 million litres to 400 million litres from 480 million litres per day, Engineer Fazlullah Managing Director of Chattogram WASA told the Daily Observer on Monday.

He said, "Production in Sheikh Hasina Treatment Plants 1 and 2 have been operating partially decreasing the normal quantity."

He said that such a situation would continue till the seasonal rainfall.

Several city areas, such as Halishahar, Uttar Kattali, Patenga, Baklia, Lalkhan Bazar, Shulkabahor, Amanbazar, Ambagan, Shershah, Kalurghat Industrial Area, and Chandanpura, are experiencing water supply disruptions.

Chattogram WASA has 78,542 connections for residential customers and 7,767 for commercial clients.

The Kaptai power plant, constructed in 1962, is the sole hydroelectric project on the Karnaphuli River in the country, with a total generation capacity of 242 MW through five units. However, due to insufficient water level in the lake, only one unit is operational, generating 25 MW daily.

Water released from the Kaptai dam flows swiftly and blocks saltwater in the high tide via the Karnaphuli river from entering the Halda river. Water from Kaptai also enters the Halda river at normal times, reducing the salinity.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won’t allow unfit vehicles on roads: IGP
JKG’s Sabrina gets bail in NID fraud case
Four staffers suspended
People suffer as CWASA drops production due to high salinity in Karnaphuli, Halda water
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
BNP conspires sensing defeat in next polls, says Quader
Metro Rail to run during Eid holidays
Mujibnagar Day observed


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft