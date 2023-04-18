Video
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government itself is carrying out the fire incidents in different markets to mislead people.

"You (govt) have failed (to ensure safety to public life and property) as you don't monitor anything. There are fires everywhere every day. You are behind this fire," he said.

Speaking at a demonstration programme, the BNP leader said the government is trying to divert people's attention from the people's demand for lowering the prices of daily essentials, fertiliser, and the demand for credible election and the restoration of voting rights. "That's why you (govt) are carrying out the fire incidents in different markets."

Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest against the 'unusual' increase in the price of fertilisers.

About the fire in New Super Market, Fakhrul said the government is trying to involve BNP in the fire to shift the blame onto the opposition party.

Fakhrul said the affected traders of the New Super Market themselves told the media that some people wearing the uniform of Dhaka South City Corporation were demolishing the foot-over bridge in front of the market around 5:30am. "The traders said they saw for themselves that fire broke out from the electricity line being used by the City Corporation employees during the demolition work of the bridge."    UNB


