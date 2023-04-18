Video
Home Back Page

BNP conspires sensing defeat in next polls, says Quader

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP has chosen the way of conspiracy sensing defeat in the next national parliament elections.

"There is a deep conspiracy on our way
conspiracy is underway to oust Bangabandhu's daughter and the political evil force is intriguing. They will not win the upcoming polls against Sheikh Hasina and that's why, BNP is leading the conspiracy", he said. The minister told the newsmen after paying homage at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi road no-32 here on the historic Mujibnagar Day.

Quader said, "We are pledging to build smart Bangladesh and we have to resist and defeat political evil force BNP, militant elements and communal force those are creating impediment on the way of development and prosperity".

"We will go ahead to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Bangabandhu and it is the pledge of the day", he added.

About country's achievement the ruling party leader also said country's achievement is not zero, adding Bangabandhu's least development country (LDC) is now a developing country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

"Now our pledge is to build a modern Smart Bangladesh by 2041. But, there are obstructions and even challenges on the way to reach the target as well", he said.     BSS


