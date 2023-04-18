Metro Rail to run during Eid holidays

The Metro Rail will run during the Eid holidays, including on Eid day.



"We've planned to run the rail on Eid holidays, including on Eid day," said managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd MAN Siddique.



He also said the physical works of MRT Line-5 (northern route) will start in July this year.



"Construction work will begin with the development of the depot," he said.



As per the decision, during the Eid holidays, from April 20 till the day after Eid, metro rail will run from 8am to 2pm at 20-minute break, instead of the current 10-minute break.



And rains on Eid day will be operated from 2pm to 6pm, he said. BSS



