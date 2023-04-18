CEC instructs returning officers to be careful in cancelling nomination papers



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday directed returning officers to be careful in cancelling candidates' nomination papers.



"At times, we receive appeals from candidates regarding rejection of their nomination papers. It would be easier for us to make decisions if our returning officers are careful in cancelling any nomination paper," the CEC told reporters at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital.



Earlier, the Election Commission organised training for returning officers and assistant returning officers in city corporation elections.



Awal said, "We are not the final authority. Our decision can be appealed in the High Court. If the decision given by our returning officers is correct, it will be upheld by the High Court."



"Therefore, returning officers and assistant returning officers will be trained especially about the correct process of invalidating nomination papers and how to document their decision in writing."



He said, "If the returning officers are careful in cancelling nomination papers, it will be helpful for us."



