Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CEC instructs returning officers to be careful in cancelling nomination papers

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday directed returning officers to be careful in cancelling candidates' nomination papers.

"At times, we receive appeals from candidates regarding rejection of their nomination papers. It would be easier for us to make decisions if our returning officers are careful in cancelling any nomination paper," the CEC told reporters at the Election Commission office at Agargaon in the capital.

Earlier, the Election Commission organised training for returning officers and assistant returning officers in city corporation elections.

Awal said, "We are not the final authority. Our decision can be appealed in the High Court. If the decision given by our returning officers is correct, it will be upheld by the High Court."

"Therefore, returning officers and assistant returning officers will be trained especially about the correct process of invalidating nomination papers and how to document their decision in writing."

He said, "If the returning officers are careful in cancelling nomination papers, it will be helpful for us."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won’t allow unfit vehicles on roads: IGP
JKG’s Sabrina gets bail in NID fraud case
Four staffers suspended
People suffer as CWASA drops production due to high salinity in Karnaphuli, Halda water
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
BNP conspires sensing defeat in next polls, says Quader
Metro Rail to run during Eid holidays
Mujibnagar Day observed


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft