Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Keep vigil against abuse of Islam for militancy,terrorism: PM

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged all religious minded people including Aleems and Ulemas to remain vigil so that none could tarnish the sacred religion Islam by taking different paths.

"Let not contaminate our sacred religion by taking different means. Aleem, Ulema and religious minded people must keep their eyes on the matter," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fourth phase joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She said that Islam is the religion of peace, but some elements who are engaged in terrorism and militancy are tarnishing the image of this religion of peace.

"They have taken the wrong path. We all have to pay special attention to this" she said.

The PM said that the last judgment will be given by the Almighty Allah.

"Who believes in Islam and who does not, we can not judge that. It is very much regretful that sometimes we see some people unnecessarily hit other religions or different Mazhabs of Islam also."

She said that this is totally against the lesson of Islam and ideology of the Prophet.

"This kind of attitude is not acceptable from anyone. Let's not lose faith on Allah. If you go to judge the other people then you lose your own faith on Allah. Allah will judge everything, we have to go with this belief. Allah will decide who will go to heaven and who will go to hell."    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Won’t allow unfit vehicles on roads: IGP
JKG’s Sabrina gets bail in NID fraud case
Four staffers suspended
People suffer as CWASA drops production due to high salinity in Karnaphuli, Halda water
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
BNP conspires sensing defeat in next polls, says Quader
Metro Rail to run during Eid holidays
Mujibnagar Day observed


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft