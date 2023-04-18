Keep vigil against abuse of Islam for militancy,terrorism: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged all religious minded people including Aleems and Ulemas to remain vigil so that none could tarnish the sacred religion Islam by taking different paths.



"Let not contaminate our sacred religion by taking different means. Aleem, Ulema and religious minded people must keep their eyes on the matter," she said.



The prime minister said this while inaugurating 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fourth phase joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.



She said that Islam is the religion of peace, but some elements who are engaged in terrorism and militancy are tarnishing the image of this religion of peace.



"They have taken the wrong path. We all have to pay special attention to this" she said.



The PM said that the last judgment will be given by the Almighty Allah.



"Who believes in Islam and who does not, we can not judge that. It is very much regretful that sometimes we see some people unnecessarily hit other religions or different Mazhabs of Islam also."



She said that this is totally against the lesson of Islam and ideology of the Prophet.



"This kind of attitude is not acceptable from anyone. Let's not lose faith on Allah. If you go to judge the other people then you lose your own faith on Allah. Allah will judge everything, we have to go with this belief. Allah will decide who will go to heaven and who will go to hell." UNB



