SYLHET, Apr 17: Police recovered the body of a man from Sylhet's Osmaninagar upazila on Monday morning.



The identity of the deceased, aged around 35, could not be immediately ascertained, said police.



SM Main Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Osmaninagar Police Station, said locals spotted the body on the road in Ahmed Nagar area this morning and informed police. UNB