3 workers die at Walton factory in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Apr 16: Three Walton high-tech factory workers died after taking iftar at Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur district on Sunday evening.



The details of the deceased couldn't be identified immediately. Angry workers of the factory blocked the Chandra-Nabinagar highway by burning tires hearing the incident.



Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tajwar Akram Sakapi said that on three workers of Walton Hi-tech factory located in Chandra area of Kaliakair Upazila got ill after taking iftar and were taken to the near hospital quickly where the doctors declared the three dead. But the doctors could not identify the exact cause of their death. UNB

