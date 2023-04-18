Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

3 workers die at Walton factory in Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

GAZIPUR, Apr 16: Three Walton high-tech factory workers died after taking iftar at Kaliakair Upazila of Gazipur district on Sunday evening.

The details of the deceased couldn't be identified immediately. Angry workers of the factory blocked the Chandra-Nabinagar highway by burning tires hearing the incident.

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tajwar Akram Sakapi said that on three workers of Walton Hi-tech factory located in Chandra area of Kaliakair Upazila got ill after taking iftar and were taken to the near hospital quickly where the doctors declared the three dead. But the doctors could not identify the exact cause of their death.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 45 for consuming, selling drugs
Unidentified man found dead in Sylhet’s Osmaninagar
3 workers die at Walton factory in Gazipur
Youth dies falling off roof in city
Future generations must know historical importance of Mujibnagar Day: Speaker
Fire breaks out at N'ganj factory
Life-term convict arrested in city
Habib-Plabon elected prez-secy of Kurigram Sangbadik Samity


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft