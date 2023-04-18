Video
Youth dies falling off roof in city

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

A 26-year-old youth died on Sunday falling from the roof of a ten-storied building in the city's Kadamtali area.

The deceased was identified as Yeasin Ahmed Hridoy, 26, son of Ahmed Ullah Jony, resident of Palashpur Purba Dhania area of city's Kadamtali.

Ahmed Ullah Jony said, Yeasin was sitting on the railing of the roof in the evening after taking iftar and talking on the mobile phone when he suddenly fell from the roof.

Later, he was rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with severe injuries where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-Charge Md Bacchu Mia confirmed the matter and said the body was kept in the hospital morgue.     UNB


