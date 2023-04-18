Future generations must know historical importance of Mujibnagar Day: Speaker

RANGPUR, Apr 17: Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, on Monday said April 17 is very important in our national life and the next generation should know the historical importance of Mujibnagar Day.



"Bangalees belong to a proud nation. They gave their blood for the language and gained freedom through the Great War of Liberation in 1971," she said.



She was addressing a discussion titled 'Historical Mujibnagar Day and Independence of Bangladesh' organized by the upazila administration marking the historical Mujibnagar Day at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium in the district as the chief guest.



Presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr Chitralekha Nazneen, Pirganj Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Mayor of Pirganj municipality ASM Tajimul Islam Shamim moderated the discussion.



Acting President of Pirganj Upazila Awami League, Professor Nurul Amin Raza, its Senior Vice-president Shahidul Islam Pintu and Superintendent of Police Md. Ferdous Ali Chowdhury addressed the occasion.



Dr Shirin said, "Our freedom is not gifted by anyone. So we have to work tirelessly to maintain respect, love, patriotism and loyalty towards this country," she said, putting stress on spreading the correct history of this country from generation to generation.



At this time, she distributed Eid gifts and development message leaflets among the people of Pirganj in a function at the same venue in memory of internationally reputed nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah and noted Awami league leader Dr SA Malek as the chief guest.



Presidium Member of Bangabandhu Parishad Dr Abdul Wadud sponsored the event. BSS



