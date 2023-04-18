Life-term convict arrested in city

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man convicted to life-term imprisonment in a murder case in Pabna from city's Mirpur area in the early hours of Monday.



The arrested was identified as Md Moni, 53, of Raghob village under Dkhain thana of Pabna district.



The RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, the RAB team raided Mirpur area and arrested absconding Pabna life-term convict Moni.



They said in 1990, a murder case was filed with Pabna Sadar thana against Md Moni.



After filling the murder case, he went into hiding. Md Moni was sentenced life-term imprisonment in the murder case. BSS



