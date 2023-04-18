Video
Home Editorial

Make our roads safe and secure during Eid vacation

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Dear Sir

There are no restrictions on celebrating Eid after the coronavirus. Everyone rejoices in the joy of Eid. Road accidents have also increased amid the smooth celebration of Eid. Even though homebound people can return home relatively comfortably during the Eid holidays, accidents do not leave behind. Every year the number of deaths due to road accidents increases during the Eid holidays.

The last Eid was no exception. There was a procession of death on the highway during the Eid holidays. At least 65 people lost their lives on the roads during the five-day holiday last Eid. Most road accidents happen on Wednesday, the day after Eid. At least 23 people died in accidents across the country that day.

Road accident is a fear for everyone. The arms of thousands of mothers are empty on the road. The government alone can't prevent road accidents.

There are laws to prevent road accidents. The government should be stricter in enforcing this law. If we follow them, we hope that the Eid journey will be safe on the road.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID)



