Coping with severe heat wave a challenge

On the first Sunday of the Bengali month of Boishakh, capital city Dhaka recorded its highest temperature in 58 years as the country sweltered through an unprecedented heat wave. The mercury level reached 41.1�C in the capital at 1:00PM on that day. City dwellers witnessed the previous highest temperature of 42�C in 1965.



However, apart from the people with their outdoor livelihoods, it is also the people who are fasting are affected the most. On one hand they have to endure the scorching heat in and out of their houses while on the other, controlling thirst and hunger are pushing them to their limits. The number one challenge for all is perhaps to cope with dehydration.



It is least likely that the first spell of heat wave would end anytime soon, and it is equally important for devoted Muslims to fast and remain hydrated.



A 2022 international study estimated that 6 hundred and 77 billion working hours a year were already being lost because of extreme hot weather. The researchers assessed the cost at more than two trillion dollars annually; of course, it could also be measured in other units-in damages of vital organs or even dreams.



The point, however, now that the growing heat triggered by climate change and rapid unplanned urbanization has become an integral part of Dhaka dwellers - they will have to get acclimatized and successfully cope with it.



As far as health dilemmas are concerned, we fear diarrhoea cases will quick climb up. It is usually in summer when Diarrhoea cases in the country jumps since the warm weather allows rapid growth of bacterial contamination in food resulting in food poisoning.



Understandably, it is relatively easy to treat the disease by drinking sufficient amount of clean water and saline coupled with following health hygiene rules. Public hospitals reportedly have adequate supply of saline, water purification tablets and other logistics. But not to forget, Diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death in children under 5 years age, and also responsible for killing around 525, 000 children every year. Our children are vulnerably placed as potentially frontline victims.



Therefore, need of the hour is to roll up our sleeves and fully prepare to deter an outbreak.



To finish with, it is crucial for the country to have a heat action plan. Such plan should incorporate an advanced warning system to alert people of an oncoming heat wave threat. Mass awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people about the effects of exposure to extreme heat. Some basic facilities, such as safe drinking water and primary treatment should be made easy to access. In addition, time adjustments for work and schooling during hot summer days can give some respite to people and children.



