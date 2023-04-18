10 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 10 people including a woman and two minor children have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Rangamati, Chapainawabganj, Munshiganj, Noakhali, Habiganj, Tangail, Dinajpur and Natore, in three days.







RANGAMATI: Two young men were killed and another was injured as a local four-wheeler (chander gari) overturned into a a roadside ditch in Rajasthali Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.





The accident took place in Rajasthali border road area of the upazila at around 5 pm.





The deceased were identified as Minhazul Karim, 20, hailed from Dulupur Post Village under Amilaish Union of Satkania Upazila, and Mohammad Naeem, 23, from Paschim Farhadabad Village of Hathazari Upazila village in Chattogram District.





According to police and local sources, the four-wheeler overturned into a road side ditch as its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle when Minhazul and Naeem along with others were returning home after finishing their work in the afternoon, which left three persons critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Rajasthali Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Bulbul Ahmed declared the duo dead and referred the injured one to Chattogram Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajasthali Police Station (PS) Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.





GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young man was killed as a tractor overturned into a ditch after being hit by a bus on the Gomostapur-Chapainawabganj road in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.





The accident took place in Nuh Stand area of the upazila at around 11 am.





The deceased was identified as Bashar Ali, 18, son of Tutul Ali, a resident of Bishukhetra Village in the upazila.





Quoting locals, Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said a bricks-laden tractor overturned into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering when a speedy passenger bus hit the tractor from behind in Nuh Stand area, which left the tractor driver Bashar Ali critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Later on, police seized the bus, however its driver managed to flee the scene.





Legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A trader was killed when a pickup van lost control over its steering and fell into a roadside canal in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





The deceased was identified as Omar Sheikh, 30, a resident of Mashurgaon Village of the upazila.





Police and local sources said Omar Sheikh was going towards Dhaka with chicken riding on a pickup van from Sreenagar in the morning. On the way, the pickup lost control over its steering and fell into a canal on the side of the road in Kewatkhali area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at around 6 am, which left Omar Sheikh seriously injured.





On information, Sreenagar Fire Service personnel and Hansara Highway Police reached to the scene and rescued him in critical condition.







They, later, took him to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor.





Sreenagar Fire Service Warehouse Inspector Mahfuz Riben confirmed the incident.





NOAKHALI: A young man was killed when two motorcycles collided head-on in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Friday night.





The deceased was identified as Md Sharafat Hosen, 24, son of Harun Molla, a resident of Mohammadpur Union in the upazila.





The accident took place on the Chatkhil-Ramganj road of the upazila at around 8pm when Sharafat was going to the town and another bike collided with his vehicle, which left him critically injured.





Locals rescued him and took to Chatkhil Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chatkhil PS Motiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers have seized the motorbikes and legal action will be taken after investigation.





HABIGANJ: Two people including a woman have been killed and three others injured as a pick-up van rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.





The accident took place near Shutki Bridge in the upazila at around 5:30 pm.





The deceased were identified as Majnu Mia, 40, and Noor Jahan Begum, 50, residents of Rosulpur Village of Ajmirganj Upazila in the district.





According to local and police sources, a speedy pickup van rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near to the bridge when it was going towards Ajmirganj from Habiganj in the afternoon, which left Noor Jahan dead on the spot and four others critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Baniachang Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Majnu Mia to Habiganj Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.





Later on, Majnu Mia succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies.





Baniachang PS OC Md Abu Hanif confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.





KALIHATI, TANGAIL: A man was killed and three others were injured in a collision between a private car and pickup van on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.





The accident took place in Soratoil area of the upazila at around 11:30 am.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





Quoting locals, Bangabandhu Bridge East PS SI Mashiur Rahman said a family was going to Northern area of the country riding on a private car in the morning.







When they reached Soratoil area, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the private car, leaving one dead on the spot and three others critically injured.





Later on, the injured were rescued by locals and taken to Tangail General Hospital.





However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.





DINAJPUR: A minor child was killed and another injured after being crushed under the wheels of a battery-run easy-bike in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The accident took place on the Saduria-Koktara road of the upazila at around 11 am.





The deceased child was identified as Prem Chandra Baddhyakar, 4, son of Manik Chandra Baddyakar, a resident of Saduria Village under the upazila.





According to locals and Union Parishad (UP) Member Deepankar Saha Ripon, a speedy easy-bike hit the child from behind and dragged him five feet far away when he was crossing the road from a roadside shop, which left Prem dead on the spot and another critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.





The injured was rescued by locals and taken to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, said the UP member.





Later on, the law enforcers have seized the easy-bike, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





Hakimpur PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A schoolboy was killed and his sister injured after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Natore-Pabna highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.





The accident took place in Garmati Ghatpara area on the highway under the upazila at around 10 am.





The deceased was identified as Shawon Ahmed, 9, son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of the area. He was a third grader of Garmati Primary School.





Gopalpur UP Member Selim Hossain said a speedy passenger-laden bus of 'Mitali Paribahan' ran over the child when he along with his sister Trisha was crossing the road in the morning, which left Shawon dead on the spot and Trisha critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.





However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.





Bonpara Highway PS OC Md Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.