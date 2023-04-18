Ensuring healthcare services to newborn babies underscored

GAIBANDHA, Apr 17: Speakers at a function here on Thursday underscored the need for ensuring health-care services to the pregnant mothers and newborn babies to build a healthy nation.





"The rural pregnant women prefer home deliveries to institutional deliveries; as a result, mother and child are at risk of death.







To reduce the risk of death, institutional deliveries should be ensured anyhow. In addition, an emphasis should also be given on anti-natal care (ANC) and post-natal care (PNC ) for all pregnant mothers and newborn babies", they also said.





They made the comments while they were addressing a view-exchange meeting under Mamota Project at the auditorium room of SKS Inn in Radha Krishnapur area, an outskirt of the town here at noon.







SKS Foundation, an NGO, arranged the function under the project funded by Korean International Cooperation Agency through Save the Children, Korea.





Director health of Rangpur Division Dr. ABM Abu Hanif attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest.





Dewan Morshed Kamal, director, department of family planning, Rangpur division, spoke at the function as honorable guest and deputy director of Department of Family Planning here Prosenzit Kumar Mishro was present as the special guest while Rasel Ahmed Liton, executive chief of SKS Foundation, presided over the function.





Director of Health of Rangpur Division Dr ABM Abu Hanif urged the staff of the project to be more serious in providing their professional services to the concerned in a bid to bring mortality rate to 70 per lakh to achieve the sustainable development goal by 2030.







Many recommendations from the participants were also adopted during the open discussion session of the meeting.





Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on overall activities of the project and its progress was done by Project Coordinator Baharam KhanIt is to be noted that as the district is lagging behind in most of the maternal health indicators, e.g. ANC visit, PNC for mothers & newborn, the project is being implemented in four upazilas of the district to ensure access to quality maternal, and newborn health-family planning services at the family and community level.