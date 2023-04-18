Video
Home Countryside

Modern street lights on 13 km MCC road

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Apr 17: Modern LED street lights have been lit on about 13 kilometre roads at Ward No 33 of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC).
Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu inaugurated the street lights by pressing the switch on Saturday at 10 pm.

Street lights were opened on the road from Shambhuganj Bridge to Shambhuganj Roundabout and the connected Char Jhaugara to Char Gobadia road. The work of installing road lights on about 171km roads is almost at the final stage.

In response to a question from journalists during opening, the mayor said, "We are working to illuminate 33 wards of MCC.

Already the street lights have started to shine on these roads. On March 11, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated various development works for the people of Mymensingh.

The Prime Minister is sincere in the development of the people of Mymensingh.

He has given various development projects for city corporation residents.

Under her  leadership, we will develop Mymensingh as a modern and smart city."

Councillor of Ward No. 33 Md Shahjahan Monir, Councillor of reserved seat of Ward No. 31, 32, 33 Farzana Bobby Kakali, MCC Executive Engineer Bidyut Md. Zillur Rahman, President of Mymensingh Mahanagar Krishak League AB Siddique, General Secretary Abul Hashem Raihan, Mymensingh Mahanagar Awami League Convener Moktar Hossain, representatives of Saif Power Tech, contractor of the project, local dignitaries and others were present at the opening function.


