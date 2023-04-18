Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in districts The Historic Mujibnagar Day-2023 was observed on Monday across the country in a befitting manner.





On April 10, 1971 an exile government was formed with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as president, Syed Nazrul Islam vice-president, Tajuddin Ahmed prime minister, Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed foreign minister, M Mansur Ali finance minister and AHM Quamruzzaman as home and relief minister.





In the absence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was arrested after declaration of country's independence on the night of March 25 and kept in a jail in the then West Pakistan during the whole period of Liberation War, Syed Nazrul Islam was chosen as the acting president of the provisional Bangladesh government.







After formation of the exile government, Prime Minister of the then exile government Tajuddin Ahmed delivered a speech on Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra on April 11, and April 17 was fixed for taking oath of the first government of the country.





Accordingly, Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali, AHM Quamruzzaman and Khondokar Mostaque Ahmed assembled at the mango grove at Baidyanathtala under Meherpur Sub-Division in Kushtia District on April 17 in cooperation with then sub-divisional officer Tawfiq-e-Elahi and took oath in presence of all walks of life including foreign journalists.





Chief Whip of Awami League (AL) Professor Yusuf Ali from Dinajpur administered the oath taking ceremony and a team of Ansar and freedom fighters (FFs) led by sub-divisional police officer Mahbub Ahmed gave guard of honour to the Mujibnagar Government.





To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Khulna, Meherpur, Pirojpur, Rangamati and Sirajganj.







KHULNA: On this occasion, the district administration arranged a discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the city.





DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin was present as the chief guest while Md Yousup Ali, deputy director (DD) of Local Government of Khulna, presided over the meeting.





Khulna Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Sujat Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sushanta Sarkar, Additional DC (ADC) (Education and ICT) Mukul Kumar Maitra, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Md Mushfiqur Rahman, and FFs Md Alamgir Kabir and Sarder Mahbubur Rahman, among others, were also present at the programme.





The speakers said, Mujibnagar Day is an important chapter in the history of the independence of Bangladesh. Mujibnagar Government is the first legitimate government of the country.





Earlier in the morning, local AL leaders placed floral wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The national and party flags were also hoisted atop the party office.







MEHERPUR: Ministry of Liberation Affairs and the district administration jointly organized a discussion meeting in Mujibnagar marking the Day.





Kazi Zaforullah, presidium member of AL, was present as the chief guest while Bahauddin Nasim, joint secretary of AL, presided over the meeting.





Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, and BM Mozammel Haque, organizing secretary of AL, were present there as special guests.







Many other central and local leaders of the AL also attended the programme.







Earlier, after paying homage at the Mujibnagar Memorial, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque hoisted the national flag on the Sheikh Hasina Mancha at Mujibnagar.







He took salute from a parade participated by police, Ansar, BGB, FFs, Girls Guide and BNCC.







Meherpur DC Azizul Islam and SP Rafiul Alam were also present at that time.





The orchestra team from Ansar presented a musical drama. Mujibnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sujon Sarkar inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting of the national flag at dawn.





PIROJPUR: In this connection, the district administration organized a discussion meeting, titled as 'Historic Mujibnagar Day and Independence of Bangladesh' in the DC office conference room in the town in the evening.





Pirojpur DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Monira Parvin presided over the meeting.





SP Mohammad Saidur Rahman, PPM (Seba) attended the programme as the special guest.







The speakers mentioned the significant role of the Mujibnagar Government on achieving the country's independence.



Political party leaders, District level government officials, FFs, public representatives and journalists were also present at the programme.







Besides, essay writing competitions and cultural functions were also organized at various educational institutions here.





Special prayers were also performed at Pirojpur Central Mosque and other religious institutions.





RANGAMATI: To mark the Day, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town in the morning.







ADC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam presided over the meeting.





District Information Office DD Abdullah Al Mamun, Districr Education Officer Mridul Kanti Talukder, Assistant District Commander of Ansar Md Muktadir, former Zilla Parishad member Moniruzzaman Mohsin Rana, and former president of Rangamati Press Club Sunil Kanti De, among others, were also present at the programme.







SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.





The Day's programme began with placing wreaths on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders in the district town.





Later on, the district administration organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.





Sirajganj DC Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.







Professor Dr Habibe Millat, MP, from Sirajganj-2 Constituency, SP Aruful Rahman Mandal, ADC (General) Gonopati Roy, District AL President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, its General Secretary (GS) Abdus Samad Talukder and Joint GS Dr Jannat Ara Henry, and Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta, among others, also spoke at the programme.