Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Habiganj, Barishal and Mymensingh, recently.





PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Munni Akter, 34, wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Bazarpara Village in the upazila.





Husband of the deceased said he engaged in an altercation with his wife over shopping. Munni might have committed suicide because of this reason, he added.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin said being informed, police recovered the body.





The body was, later, sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.





HABIGANJ: A housewife allegedly committed suicide by taking poison in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The incident took place in Tophkhana Village of the upazila at around 5 pm.



The deceased was identified as Asma Akhtar, 22, wife of Anu Mia, a resident of the village.







Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Asma took poison following a family dispute and became seriously ill. Relatives of the housewife immediately brought her to Habiganj District Modern Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar PS Gulam Mortuza confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.





BARISHAL: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.





Deceased Jumman Hawlader, 19, was the son of Iqbal Hossain Hawlader of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.





Police and local sources said Jumman hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house at around 11pm.





Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A newlywed young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.





Deceased Shimul, 22, was the son of Azizul Islam, a resident of Amirkhankura Village under Bhubankura Union of the upazila.





Local sources said Shimul got married with Swapna, daughter of Abdul Samad Kabiraj of Mayakasi Village in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, two months back.





However, Shimul hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon.





Being informed, police recovered the body.





The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.





Haluaghat PS OC Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.