Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Habiganj, Barishal and Mymensingh, recently.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Munni Akter, 34, wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Bazarpara Village in the upazila.

Husband of the deceased said he engaged in an altercation with his wife over shopping. Munni might have committed suicide because of this reason, he added.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin said being informed, police recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

HABIGANJ: A housewife allegedly committed suicide by taking poison in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in Tophkhana Village of the upazila at around 5 pm. 
 
The deceased was identified as Asma Akhtar, 22, wife of Anu Mia, a resident of the village.   

Quoting the deceased's family members, police said Asma took poison following a family dispute and became seriously ill. Relatives of the housewife immediately brought her to Habiganj District Modern Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar PS Gulam Mortuza confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.

BARISHAL: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Jumman Hawlader, 19, was the son of Iqbal Hossain Hawlader of Hastishunda Village under Bamrail Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jumman hanged himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house at around 11pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Wednesday and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Wazirpur Model PS OC (Investigation) Md Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A newlywed young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Shimul, 22, was the son of Azizul Islam, a resident of Amirkhankura Village under Bhubankura Union of the upazila.

Local sources said Shimul got married with Swapna, daughter of Abdul Samad Kabiraj of Mayakasi Village in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, two months back.

However, Shimul hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Haluaghat PS OC Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps
Ensuring healthcare services to newborn babies underscored
Modern street lights on 13 km MCC road
Historic Mujibnagar Day observed in districts
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
13 people murdered in 12 districts
Child dies from snakebite at Shibchar
One to die, another jailed in murder cases


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft