BCB drops Ifter party to provide food to 6000 families

Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:27 AM
Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

As directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) provided food and grocery packs to 6000 less fortunate families by opting out their regular Ifter Party at the month of Ramadan.

"We have already made 6000 packs, which included food and groceries. We also have already started distributing those packs to the needy people," BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said on Monday at the Academy Ground of BCB, where he also distributed food and grocery packs to the less fortunate people.

"Our honourable Prime Minister directed our party Awami League and its other wings to distribute food to the less fortunate, rather than arranging ifter party.

It's really important to help the underprivileged instead of spending huge money for lavish ifter party. From BCB, we also used to arrange ifter party every year but this year after the direction of Premier, we decided to opt out Ifter party.

The BCB president distributed food and grocery packs to BCB groundsmen, security people, cleaners at the Academy ground today.

"Today we just inaugurated the programme here. The packets will be distributed in and outside of some venues of Dhaka," Papon said.     �BSS



