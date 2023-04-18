Video
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon was not surprised to see Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman sitting at the dressing room instead of playing any match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mustafizur was playing in Delhi Capitals while Liton Das was the part of Kolkata Knight Riders for his first stint with IPL.

"Everyone knows that they won't play. Even the players also knew they won't get any game," Papon said while distributing food and grocery packs to the less fortunate people, arranged by the BCB on Monday.

Mustafizur leaked runs in abundance, hastening team's defeat in the two matches he played.

 Liton who joined the team after three matches is yet to play as KKR continued with Afghan recruit Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

But even if Gurbaz who is out of form, sits out, Liton would have to fight with England opener Jason Roy for his place in the playing XI.

Another Bangladeshi player Shakib Al Hasan opted out IPL, citing family reasons.

But the BCB president tries to watch the IPL everyday and when Delhi or KKR play any game, he said, he follows it keenly.

"Actually I can't watch IPL this season regularly because the match timing coincide with Tarabi prayer. But when KKR or Delhi plays, I tried to follow and see if any of our player plays the game," he said.

The BCB president some days ago criticized Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) for their decision not to send the women's team to AFC Olympics Qualifiers in Myanmar.

However on Monday he refused to comment on the FIFA ban on BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag.

"No comments. I have no interest to talk about anything other than cricket. But I am sure who are in the federation and our sports ministry will look into the incident. This is not appropriate time to make comment on this issue."     �BSS


