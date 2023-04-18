Three players share lead in Int'l Rating Chess

Three players are sharing lead in the points table with maximum four points after the 4th round matches of Int'l Rating Chess tournament which is now being held at Manha's Castle hall room in the city's green road.





They are FM Subrota Biswas, Sharif Hossain and Md. Masum Hossain.





Four players are sharing the second position with 3.5 points. They are IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, Anata Choudhury, CM Sohel Chowdhury and Md. Abzid Rahman.





The fourth round games were held today (Monday) with FM Subrota Biswas beat Jabed Al Azad, Anata Choudhury split point with Md. Abzid Rahman, CM Md. Sharif Hossain outclassed Md. Azmaeen Parvez Sayor, Md. Masum Hossain defeated FM Mohammad Javed, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin overpowered Osman Gani and CM Sohel Chowdhury defeated Tutul Dhar.





The fifth round games start tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2pm at the same venue. �BSS