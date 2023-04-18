Video
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023
Three players share lead in Int'l Rating Chess

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Three players are sharing lead in the points table with maximum four points after the 4th round matches of Int'l Rating Chess tournament which is now being held at Manha's Castle hall room in the city's green road.

They are FM Subrota Biswas, Sharif Hossain and Md. Masum Hossain.

Four players are sharing the second position with 3.5 points. They are IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin, Anata Choudhury, CM Sohel Chowdhury and Md. Abzid Rahman.

The fourth round games were held today (Monday) with FM Subrota Biswas beat Jabed Al Azad, Anata Choudhury split point with Md. Abzid Rahman, CM Md. Sharif Hossain outclassed Md. Azmaeen Parvez Sayor, Md. Masum Hossain defeated FM Mohammad Javed, IM Mohammad Minhaz Uddin overpowered Osman Gani and CM Sohel Chowdhury defeated Tutul Dhar.

The fifth round games start tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2pm at the same venue.     �BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft