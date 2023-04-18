Archery team left for Turkey A ten-member of Bangladesh archery team left here for Turkey on Monday morning to participate in the Archery World Cup stage-1 scheduled to be held in Antalya from April 18-23.





223 men and 171 women archers from 52 countries across the globe will take part in the meet, said a press release.





Archery team's sponsor City Group and Youth and Sports Ministry will bear all the expense of the tour of Bangladesh archery team.





Bangladesh archery team - Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Md Sagaor Islam, Ramkrishno Saha and Abdur Rahman Alif (recurve men), Diya Siddique (recurve woman) Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound man) and Puspita Zaman (compound woman).





Officials- Anisur Rahman (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (trainer). �BSS