Ankan leads Mohammedan to sixth straight victory in DPL Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankan followed his century in the last match with 96 as Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched its sixth straight victory in Dhaka Premier League (DPL), having outplayed Dhaka Leopards by five wickets at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium on Monday.





The victory put the traditional powerhouse of the country to fifth position with 13 points from 11 matches.





This is indeed a remarkable comeback for the team which was win-less in the first five matches and collected just one point thanks to a washed-out game.





They turned the things around after Shakib Al Hasan and other national players joined the side. Shakib Al Hasan didn't make it in the last match of the group phase but that mattered little.





Mohammedan bowlers proved the captain's decision to bowl first right, having restricted Leopards for 228-9, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jake Lintott claiming two wickets apiece.





Ashikur Rahman was the top-scorer for the side with 48 while Sabbir Hossen made 35.





Mohammedan raced to the victory in 46.5 overs, scoring 232-5. Ankan's 121-ball 96, studded with five fours and three sixes provided the impetus but captain Imruk Kayes's 58 was equally important to give the momentum after opener Abdul Majid got a first ball-duck. Miraz was 35 not out to take the side home.





Ariful Jony was the best bowler for Leopards with 2-46.





Leopards however finished the group phase, staying at bottom of the table. They have just three points, thanks to a one victory and one washed-out game from 11 matches. They will join Shinepukur (4 points) and Agrani Bank (6 Points) to play the relegation league.





The topper of the relegation league will stay at Dhaka Premier League while the other two teams will be relegated to first division league.

Opener Habibur Rahman blasted a marauding 66-ball 101 as Gazi Group Cricketers crushed Shinepukur Cricket Club by 156 runs to confirm a spot in the Super League phase as the last team at BKSP-4 ground .





After the victory Gazi Group put them at sixth position, claiming 11 points from 11 matches.





Habibur smote 14 fours and six sixes for his knock as Gazi Group racked up a mammoth 333-8 after opting to bat first.





Habibur's knock was complemented by Indian recruit Ravi Teja who struck 85 ball-90. They however paved the platform of big total, combining for a 106 off just 87 deliveries. Teja hit six fours and four sixes for his knock.





SM Mehrob Hossain later utilized the platform well with 39 ball-48, a knock laced with one four and four sixes. In total Gazi Group batters hit 16 sixes in the match.





Masum Khan Tutul was the standout bowler for Shinepukur with 3-58 while Hasan Murad took 2-58.





Allrounder Alauddin Babu smashed a 45-ball 81 as Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club recorded a 56-run victory over Brothers Union at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





With 9 points from 111 matches, Rupganj finally finished the league, staying at seventh position. Brothers who had 8 points, put them in eight position.





Put into bat first, Rupganj Tigers amassed 307 before being all out in 50 overs. Alauddin struck four fours and seven towering sixes for his whirlwind knock. Ankit Bawne made 64 while Shamim Patwary hit 53 to contribute in the team's victory also.





Manik Khan claimed 5-50 but couldn't resist the run-fest of Rupganj.





Chasing 308-run target, Brothers were bowled out for 251 in 42.4 overs with Anisul Islam Emon making 52 and Arafat Sunny Junior adding 51.







Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Sunzamul islam and Naeem Islam took two wickets apiece. �BSS

