Tushar appointed BFF's acting general secretary The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has appointed Imran Hossain Tushar as its acting general secretary replacing suspended general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag.





The decision was taken in an emergency meeting on Monday with BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin in the chair.





Tushar, the chief protocol officer of BFF, has been working as the personal secretary of BFF president Kazi Salahuddin since 2016.





Earlier, on Friday last, adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of World football's governing body FIFA, imposed two years ban on Shohag from all kinds of football activities. �BSS