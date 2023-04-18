Video
ADB to provide $230m loan for Bangladesh flood rehabilitation

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

The government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed agreements for $230 million loan to help in the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in north-eastern Bangladesh affected by devastating floods in May-June 2022.

Sharifa Khan, Secretary, Economic Relations Division, and Edimon Ginting, ADB's Country Director for Bangladesh signed the agreements for their respective sides on Monday.

The assistance under Flood Reconstruction Emergency Assistance Project will help in reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of north- eastern districts.

It includes Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj, and Sylhet districts. Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May-June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting 7.2 million people.

"The project will address the climate change impacts by developing innovative climate-resilient infrastructure under the build-back-better principles in line with the government's national adaptation plan," said Country Director Edimon Ginting.

"The project will also help improve living conditions, livelihoods, and climate resilience in the flood-affected northeast region of Bangladesh by reducing flood risks in 79,233 hectares of land; improving climate-resilient irrigation infrastructure and water delivery services in at least 10,000 hectares of land; reconstructing and rehabilitating 757 kilometers (KM) of rural roads, 34 km of rail track, 80 km of river embankment and 11,900 tube wells; and planting 100,000 trees," Mr. Ginting added.

In partnership with reputable national and international research institutes, the project will support climate-smart agriculture technologies and livelihood support to the flood-affected people in the socioeconomically underdeveloped Haor region.

The improvement in agriculture value chains (crops and fisheries) will enhance food security, nutrition, employment, poverty reduction, and rural livelihoods. 

The project will incorporate safety features in infrastructure designs, particularly for the elderly, women, children, and people with disability. In line with the build-back-better approach, the infrastructure design will consider historical and projected climate scenarios including maximum flood depth and velocity, and temperature and rainfall.

The project will also support water management through alternative wetting and drying technology, direct seeded rice, and the use of solar irrigation for climate adaptation and mitigation. 

An additional $1 million technical assistance grant from ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members-49 from the region.


