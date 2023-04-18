Banks’ green financing soared by 51.6pc in Oct-Dec

Banks' green financing soared by 51.6 per cent in the October-December period of 2022 compared with the previous quarter ending in September 2022.





The amount of banks' investments in green projects or environment friendly projects was Tk 4,050.54 crore at the end of December 2022 against Tk 2,670.38 crore at the end of September 2022, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) quarterly report on sustainable financing by banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI).







Green financing by NBFIs also increased to Tk 627.46 crore at the end of December from Tk 108.48 crore at the end of September.





The green finance accounted for 6.5 per cent and 16.32 per cent of the total loan disbursement by banks and NBFIs respectively.







Thirty-six out of the 61 banks and 11 out of 34 NBFIs had exposure to green financing in the reporting period.







Banks' investment in sustainable finance also increased to Tk 39,987.96 crore at the end of December 2022 compared with Tk 31,335.95 crore at the end of September 2022.





The NBFIs' sustainable finance increased to Tk 1,116.32 crore in December compared with Tk 549.61 crore in September, the report said. Sustainable finance by banks was 12.75 per cent and NBFIs 20.05 per cent of their total loan disbursements in the period.





Sustainable finance refers to business conducted in such areas and in such a manner that helps the overall reduction of external carbon emission and internal carbon footprint. The banks and NBFIs' green finance soared to Tk 12,226.46 crore in 2022 compared to Tk 7,232.85 crore in 2021.





Banks financed the highest in sustainable agriculture sector, which was Tk 10,876.6 crore followed by working capital for green projects Tk 8,348.61 crore, socially responsible financing Tk 7,693.63 crore and sustainable cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSME) Tk 5,583.78 crore in the October-December period.





There was no investment in green bond, green Sukuk or impact fund by banks and NBFIs in the period. The total utilisation of climate risk fund in October-December 2022 quarter was only Tk 36.68 crore.





The total outstanding balance of sustainable finance by banks was Tk 1.46 lakh crore and by NBFIs Tk 7,406.58 crore in December 2022.





In the October-December 2022 period, banks recovered Tk 26,518.25 crore and NBFIs Tk 623.45 crore from their disbursed sustainable loans.





In the period, banks rescheduled Tk 2,014 crore and NBFIs Tk 72.77 crore in sustainable finance. Fifty-five out of 61 banks and 16 out of 34 NBFIs had had exposure to sustainable finance in the reporting quarter.