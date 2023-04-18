DBCCI, BEZA sign MoU to attract foreign investment Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) aimed at attracting more foreign direct investment in to the country.





The MoU was signed at BEZA Conference Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka on Monday, according to a press release.





BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun was present as the Chief Guest of the MoU signing ceremony, conducted by BEZA Investment promotion and Monitoring-3 Manager Ms. Binita Rani.







BEZA General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Moniruzzaman and DBCCI President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser signed the MoU.







DBCCI President said a new era has been started by the MoU signing ceremony as the DBCCI now got the affiliation from the Prime Minister's Office of Bangladesh. As a result Dutch businessmen may more confident to invest in Bangladesh by the collaboration of DBCCI.





DBCCI President highlighted the upcoming event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023, which will be jointly organized by BIDA, BSEC and DBCCI in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg during 23 to 30 September 2023.







Representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commerce, BIDA, BSEC, BEZA, Hi-Tech Park Authority, and high profile Bangladeshi and European Businessmen will participate in the mega event.







The Objectives of the Delegation are attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), exploration of investment opportunity in Bangladesh for the European businessmen.





BEZA Executive Chairman said Bangladesh economic Zones will provide a safe zone for the foreign investor in Bangladesh. He appreciated the DBCCI Board of Directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the Benelux region as well as from Europe.





DBCCI Office Bearer Atiqul Haque, Senior Vice President, Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Vice President, Shahid Alam, Vice President, Ataus Sopan Malik, Secretary General, Muhammad Risalat Siddique, Joint Secretary General, Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance and Others Board of Directors.





Mazharul Haque Chowdhury and Standing Committee Co-Chairman, Mohammad Ainur Rashid Dipu were present in the meeting.





Chairman of DBCCI Standing Committee, "Trade Fair, Delegation & Event Management" Md. Mizanur Rahman Mazumder, Managing Director of Portland International (BD) Ltd. elaborately focused on the upcoming BIDA-DBCCI event "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023" in the event.







Shah Md Rafkhat Afser, Deputy Managing Director, Sakhi Lines Ltd Kazi Humayaun Kabir, Managing Director, Horizon Media Vision Md. Kawsar Hossain, Proprietor, 3D Group, Jobayer Ahmed, Director, JNS Smartnet Ltd., Engr. Razeeb Haider, Managing Director, R.A. Spinning Mills Ltd., Md. Zahirul Kayum, Director, Portland Group and representatives from print and electronic media were present in the event.