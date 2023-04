ServicEngine Ltd wins best exporter trophy

ServicEngine Ltd won the "National Export Trophy" for the eight time for the highest export revenue for the financial year 2019-2020.

A.S.M Mohiuddin Monem, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited, additional Managing Director of Abdul Monem Limited and Consul of The Czech Republic in Bangladesh received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, at a ceremony held at a city hotel on Sunday.



