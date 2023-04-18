Video
New buffet restaurant Armani Lounge launched in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Business Desk

International cuisine and buffet restaurant 'Armani Lounge' has been inaugurated in the capital.

This restaurant has been launched in Bashundhara residential area recently.

The event was organized highlighting the features of the Armani Lounge.

In the inauguration ceremony of Armani Lounge, Md. Abul Monsur, Secretary, Ministry of Cultural Affairs was present as the special guest.

 Jannatul Ferdous and Ummul Khayer, Assistant Director, Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd. were also present along with the Secretary, says a press release.

The Executive Chef of Armani Lounge, Abdullah Al Mahdi joined to welcome the specially invited guests at the inauguration of the restaurant.

There were also Md. Shafique, Managing Director, SBT Architects, Kazi Iktedayat Hossain, Consultant, Armani Lounge and Abrar Ur Rahim, Brand Advisor, Armani Lounge and many more presented at the event.

Mohammad Mahtab Hossain, Managing Director of Armani Lounge and Director of Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd said about this restaurant, 'We serve food prepared by our experienced chefs to our customers.

Our main goal is to maintain the perfection of food quality and taste so that customers come back to our restaurant again and again.

I am confident that our variety of local and foreign cuisines served in this warm and pleasant environment will surely be enjoyable and we will get a good response.'

A. K. M. Moffakkar Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Armani Lounge and Managing Director of Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd.

said, 'Armani Lounge is an exceptional buffet restaurant.

We are ready to serve international cuisine and various local flavors to foodies and food lovers. Buffet food is very popular in our country now.

The popularity of buffets is increasing day by day as people can have a variety of foods in one place while quantity isn't an issue.  We started Armani Lounge with this concept.'

Sheikh Md Imran Khalid, Vice Chairman, Armani Lounge and Mohammad Mohiuddin Bhuiyan, Chairman, Armani Lounge and Total Barakah Housing Bangladesh Ltd. congratulated everyone from Australia in a video message at the end of the program.

They concluded the program by expressing hope for the success and goodwill of the restaurant.


