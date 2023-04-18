Video
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023
Padma Bank upgrades Padma Wallet

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Business Desk

Severe heat wave is sweeping over Bangladesh causing mental and physical distress. In this situation, Padma Wallet brings a little relief for the customers of Padma Bank.

This app has been upgraded so that customers do not have to rush to branch to branch for banking services in this heat.

Customers can transfer funds 24 hours a day and send money instantly to any account of Padma Bank. Even, if the customer does not have an account with Bkash or Nagad, s/he can send money anytime through Padma Wallet to these two mobile phone-based money transfer (MFS) service providers, says a press release.

Apart from this, there are mobile recharge, electronic fund transfer, and real-time gross settlement (RTGS) facilities for sending money to other banks.

Paying service bills through Padma Wallet is the easiest. Gas (Jalalabad, Bakhrabad, Western Region), Electricity (DESCO, DPDC, West Power Zone, NESCO), Water (Khulna Wasa, Dhaka Wasa, Rajshahi Wasa), BTCL Internet Bill, and Other Government Benefits like Land Tax, Parcha, Mutation, NSDI, etc. can be paid easily.


