Vista opens showroom at Chandpur

Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:25 AM
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business desk

Vista Showroom was inaugurated at Bagadi Chowrasta Bazar in Chandpur by Vista director film actor Ilyas Kanchan, says a press release
On Friday (April 14, 2023) afternoon, a programme was organized to mark the inauguration of the dealer showroom of 'RM Electronics'.

 At the end of the inauguration, Iftar and distribution of food items was held among the poor.

Senior District and Sessions Judge SM Ziaur Rahman, Assistant Judge Mostafa Parvez, Executive Magistrate Reshma Khatun, Vista Electronics Managing Director Lokman Hossain Akash, Vista Director and Dhaka Business Editor Uday Hakim were among others present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Central Organizing Secretary of Safe Road Movement SM Azad Hossain, Chandpur Press Club President AHM Ahsan Ullah, Senior Vice President and Advisor of Safe Road Movement Sadar Upazila Committee Rahim Badsha, Office Secretary Abul Kalam Azad, Daily Kalbela District Representative Amresh Dutta Joy, NTV district representative Sharif Ahmed, businessman Shafiq Kabiraj, West Saqdi Ahmadiyya Madrasa vice-principal Maulana Zakir Hossain Hero, Safe Road Movement Chandpur municipal committee convener Zubaidur Rahman Zahir, member secretary Nazir Ahmed, Chandpur Winner Rotary Club president Mahmuda Khanam, women's Awami League leader Parul Akhtar and others werepresent at the program.

The function was presided over by Roknuzzaman Rokon, editor and publisher of The Dainik Chandpur Zamin and Jatiya Dainik Anupama, businessman and Rotarian.

Elias Kanchan said Vista believes in quality. Elias Kanchan's company will not fool anyone.

We are manufacturing latest technology highest quality electronics products in Bangladesh.

We are selling at a very affordable price thinking about people from all walks of life. We are the best in quality in Bangladesh.

Lokman Hossain Akash said, Vista Android TV is using all the technologies that no one else in the country can think of yet. Vista is developing next generation products.

Uday Hakim said that consumers of the country are being cheated by buying low-quality electronics products at high prices.

They should check and buy the best quality product with hard earned money. He said, Vista Android TV is like a big screen mobile phone. With which all things can be done.

After the showroom inauguration, Iftar and food items were distributed at Chandpur Zamin Tower. It may be noted that Bangladeshi brand Vista is currently marketing high-quality Android televisions, routers and Android projectors in the country's market.


