Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD transport startup Jatri obtains Series A funding

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh-based public transportation platform Jatri has raised fresh funds in a Series A round anchored by venture company SBK Tech, an existing investor.

The startup did not disclose the amount it raised in the latest round but said the new funding brings its total funds raised to date to $5.25 million.

Global investors -- including ALSA, Genting Ventures, DVC and Doha Tech Angels also participated in the round -- which the company said was oversubscribed.

In 2021, Jatri raised $1.2 million in a pre-Series A round from Reflect Ventures, Brain-Too-Free Ventures and SBK Tech Ventures.

The startup also raised a seed funding round in 2020 from Superangel, Falcon Network and Tahseen Consulting along with several investors.

The fresh funding will be used to expand Jatri's operations to new cities and augment existing services in Bangladesh, where the mass transit sector has long been characterized by overcrowded buses, inconsistent fares and premium charges by conductors.

Jatri was founded by Aziz Arman, Khandokar Taswar Zahin and Zia Uddin in early 2019 to make public transportation more comfortable in one of the most densely populated countries in the world.

Since its inception, the company has supported digitalizing of operations with thousands of bus partners and processed over 100 million ticket sales.

Recently, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association announced Jatri as its exclusive e-ticketing partner, starting with 5,650 buses in the city of Dhaka.

"This fresh round of funding will allow us to continue to build momentum to create the 2.0 version of the mass public transport system," said Jatri CEO Aziz Arman.

Per the announcement, Jatri is currently focused on integrating digital payment options to enable cashless payment in an industry that has historically relied heavily on cash.

"This is an industry ripe for digital transformation and will lead to a cashless, Smart Bangladesh," said Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing partner of lead investor SBK Tech, which has offices in Singapore and Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB to provide $230m loan for Bangladesh flood rehabilitation
Banks’ green financing soared by 51.6pc in Oct-Dec
DBCCI, BEZA sign MoU to attract foreign investment
Bangladesh to import four LNG cargoes in June
ServicEngine Ltd wins best exporter trophy
BD’s first green fertilizer factory built under China’s BRI nears completion
New buffet restaurant Armani Lounge launched in Dhaka
Padma Bank upgrades Padma Wallet


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft