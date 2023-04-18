BD transport startup Jatri obtains Series A funding

Bangladesh-based public transportation platform Jatri has raised fresh funds in a Series A round anchored by venture company SBK Tech, an existing investor.





The startup did not disclose the amount it raised in the latest round but said the new funding brings its total funds raised to date to $5.25 million.





Global investors -- including ALSA, Genting Ventures, DVC and Doha Tech Angels also participated in the round -- which the company said was oversubscribed.





In 2021, Jatri raised $1.2 million in a pre-Series A round from Reflect Ventures, Brain-Too-Free Ventures and SBK Tech Ventures.







The startup also raised a seed funding round in 2020 from Superangel, Falcon Network and Tahseen Consulting along with several investors.





The fresh funding will be used to expand Jatri's operations to new cities and augment existing services in Bangladesh, where the mass transit sector has long been characterized by overcrowded buses, inconsistent fares and premium charges by conductors.





Jatri was founded by Aziz Arman, Khandokar Taswar Zahin and Zia Uddin in early 2019 to make public transportation more comfortable in one of the most densely populated countries in the world.







Since its inception, the company has supported digitalizing of operations with thousands of bus partners and processed over 100 million ticket sales.





Recently, the Dhaka Road Transport Owners' Association announced Jatri as its exclusive e-ticketing partner, starting with 5,650 buses in the city of Dhaka.





"This fresh round of funding will allow us to continue to build momentum to create the 2.0 version of the mass public transport system," said Jatri CEO Aziz Arman.





Per the announcement, Jatri is currently focused on integrating digital payment options to enable cashless payment in an industry that has historically relied heavily on cash.





"This is an industry ripe for digital transformation and will lead to a cashless, Smart Bangladesh," said Sonia Bashir Kabir, managing partner of lead investor SBK Tech, which has offices in Singapore and Bangladesh.