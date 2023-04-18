Eid celebration with Emirates

Emirates will mark the upcoming Eid al Fitr with an array of regional flavours onboard, traditional Eid dishes in the lounges, and new Arabic movies and content on its in-flight entertainment system- ice.





From the 21 - 24 April, passengers of all classes departing Dubai will be treated to the flavoursome favourite dishes of Eid, and a plenty of delicious desserts, says a press release.





In the onboard A380 lounge, there will be a selection of Emirati pastries, or Arabic coffee cake All passengers will also receive an additional mini treat of ashta sfouf with their meal wishing them 'Eid Mubarak,' - a sweet turmeric and sesame cake with cream.





In Dubai's airport lounges on the 21 April, there will be special menu for the travelers.





Besides, a variety of content will be available on the ice inflight entertainment for those travelling over Eid al Adha, including more than 100 Arabic films, 30 channels of Arabic TV series, 16 channels of Arabic podcasts and audio books, The Holy Qur'an, and more than 500 channels of Arabic music including pop, classics, Khaleeji, Maghrebi and Arabic fusion.





Emirates currently operates 21 flights a week from Dhaka to and from Dhaka and via Dubai provides convenient connections to over 140 destinations across the globe. Emirates is the only airline to offer first class services from Dhaka.