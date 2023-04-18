MBL holds environmental, social risk management course Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Training Institute recently organised a day long training on 'Environmental and Social Risk Management: Bangladesh Bank Guidelines' says a press release.





Desk officials from branches across Dhaka area of the bank participated in the training session. Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank inaugurated the training.





Speaking on the occasion Mati Ul Hasan advised participating officers to be prudent and practice due diligence in discharging assigned responsibilities and be strictly compliant with the central bank guidelines on environmental and social risk management.







Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank was key note speaker in the training programe. Ahmed Zubaer Mahbub, Joint Director, SFD of Bangladesh Bank conducted a session.





Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD of the MBL conducted the concluding session while Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the training.