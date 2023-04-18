Video
Dhaka Bank launches digital loan App Dhaka Bank eRin

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank has launched End to End Digital Loan App "Dhaka Bank eRin".

Emranul Huq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank and Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi- Chairman, CASHe Alliance Limited (Technology Partner) have officially launched the product in a ceremony at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank recently, says a press release.

With eRin app a customer can apply for an unsecured personal loan of up to Tk. 50,000 and the loan will be disbursed in his/her account within 2 hours of applying on a banking day.

The customer can apply for the loan 24X7 anywhere from Bangladesh without submitting any physical documents to the bank.

This is the first of its kind in the country which will provide access to finance/loan for the underprivileged banking customers who have minimum access to formal finance/loan.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Directors of Dhaka Bank; Deepak Hazarilal Saluja, Vice Chairman, Lutfe Mawla Ayub, Director of CASHe Alliance Ltd and other officials of both organisations were present on the occasion.


