BPDB to buy power from 64 MW of solar at $0.107/kWh

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has agreed to buy power under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from two solar plants with capacities of 20 MW and 44 MW.





Bangladesh's Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) has allowed the BPDB to sign an agreement to buy electricity from two solar plants in northern Bangladesh.





Joules Power, the country's first utility-scale solar power producer, will set up one of the two plants, with 20 MW of capacity in Mymensingh district.





BPDB will buy the electricity for $0.1069/kWh under a 20-year PPA. The BPDB will spend $69.36 million to buy power from the facility, said Sayeed Mahbub Khan, a parliamentary official.







The second plant is a 44 MW PV project under development by China-based Jiangsu Etern, Liz Fashion Industry, and Fuad Spinning Mills.







It will sell power to the BPDB under a 20-year PPA for $0.107/kWh. The BPDP will spend $152.64 million to buy electricity from the facility.





Bangladesh currently generates 966.63 MW of electricity from renewables, with 732.64 MW coming from solar. The country aims to generate 40% of its total energy needs from green sources.