Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India opens its 16th Visa application centre in Kushtia

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

The High Commission of India opened its 16th Visa application centre (VAC) in Kushtia town of Southwestern Bangladesh on Sunday.

The inauguration of the new Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) was done by High Commissioner Pranya Verma. Member of Parliament from Kushtia-3, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, was also present on the occasion.

This VAC will provide greater ease and convenience to the residents of Kushtia and its adjoining areas seeking visa services for visiting India, Indian High Commission officials said.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the new Centre, High Commissioner Pranay Verma underlined efforts being made to constantly improve visa facilities for the people of Bangladesh.

 He highlighted recent steps taken by the High Commission to facilitate smoother visa services for the citizens of Bangladesh.

 High Commissioner expressed hope that the new Centre will further strengthen the people-to-people contacts that bind the two countries and which are at the core of India-Bangladesh relations rooted in their shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971.

The new Indian VAC centre will serve as a new platform for promoting tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

It reinforces our shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous region where our people can travel, collaborate and exchange ideas with ease and convenience, said the press release issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission operates its largest visa operation centre in the world in Bangladesh.

The highest number of foreign tourists to India come from Bangladesh including those who avail of the medical, tourist, business and student visa facility. In the year 2019-20, more than 16 lakh visas were issued in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB to provide $230m loan for Bangladesh flood rehabilitation
Banks’ green financing soared by 51.6pc in Oct-Dec
DBCCI, BEZA sign MoU to attract foreign investment
Bangladesh to import four LNG cargoes in June
ServicEngine Ltd wins best exporter trophy
BD’s first green fertilizer factory built under China’s BRI nears completion
New buffet restaurant Armani Lounge launched in Dhaka
Padma Bank upgrades Padma Wallet


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft