Fashion jewellery sales lose shine ahead of Eid

For many Bangladeshi men, the first thing that pops into their minds when they hear the word jewellery is that it is female accessories made of gold.





Little do they know that there is a large market for accessories not made of gold. And those were more popular than gold jewellery, especially among women, because of their unique design, colour and style choices -- and most importantly, affordability.





But the non-gold ornament market, which is known as the imitation or fashion jewellery market, has been hit hard by surging inflation and the restrictions on the imports of non-essential items and raw materials due to the dollar shortage and devaluation of the taka.





Prices of the fashion jewellery products available in the market have increased, as the industry is heavily reliant on imports, significantly reducing the number of buyers.





Anisur Rahman Badsha, president of Bangladesh Imitation Jewellery Manufacturers, Exporters and Merchants Association, said the members of his association are paying about 25 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period to import fashion jewellery items.





"We faced serious obstacles to opening LCs [letters of credit] as our products had been listed as non-essential items. The authorities relaxed the restriction ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, but we now have to pay 20-25 percent extra as the taka was devaluated.







For people, who are already struggling to meet their basics, that's a significant rise," he said.





Saiful Islam, the proprietor of Sara Gallery at Eastern Mollika Shopping Complex, painted a bleak picture of the industry.





"We have two major sales windows. One is during the wedding season, especially the last three months of every year -- October, November and December.







The other comes before the Eid-ul-Fitr and Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali new year.





"The wedding season last year was a huge disappointment for us, as we were able to make only 50 percent of the sales we made the year before. It appears the Eid sales will go the same," he said.





And there were signs of sluggish business at the shops at Bashundhara City, Eastern Mollika Shopping Complex and Gausia. There was hardly any customer for jewellery.





According to him, this has been the worst sales period he has witnessed.





"We already had a hugely disappointing sales window last year. We were hoping to make some sales before Eid," he said. "But by the looks of it, I don't think we can break even."





Only 5 percent of the total products available are manufactured domestically. 95 percent of the available items in the Bangladeshi market are imported from India or China.





A handful of local jewellery artists, primarily based in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Savar, design almost all the domestically produced items. Quality-wise, however, those items have yet to reach a level to compete with imported items.





Jewellery retailers in the industry have singled out inflation as their "business killer".





According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, inflation hit 9.33 percent in March, prompting a senior Bangladeshi minister to forecast that the consumer price index will likely cross the double-digit mark amid a price surge during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday spending season.





Jewellery has always been considered luxury accessories among middle-class Bangladeshis. Recent shopping trends, according to jewellery retailers, indicate that shoppers this holiday season have been opting for affordable gift items like clothing instead of buying jewellery for their friends and families.





Why have the prices gone up?





Sara Gallery's Saiful has an answer for it.





Sanjib Bardhan, a 15-year veteran in the industry, has been a salesperson at the Sushree Jewellers in Dhaka's New Market for the last three years.The industry heavily depends on the import of raw materials like colour, stones and metals. With the devaluation of the currency, business people are paying more than before to import these items from overseas.�bdnews24.com