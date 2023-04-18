Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 April, 2023, 2:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Markets rally as traders weigh latest US data, rates outlook

Published : Tuesday, 18 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

HONG KONG, April 17: Markets rose Monday as traders weighed a bigger-than-expected drop in US retail sales and the prospect of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The mood was helped by forecast-beating earnings from US banking titans that eased concerns about the sector after last month's turmoil that saw three regional lenders go under.

Investors built on last week's broad rally that came on the back of data showing inflation falling quicker than estimated last month, which fanned hopes the Fed will bring its interest rate hiking campaign to an end soon.

Analysts said that while the one percent drop in retail sales -- double what was forecast -- could give the US central bank more room to pause, it also revived worries that the world's top economy could tip into recession.

Despite figures pointing to prices falling, a survey by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumers' expectations for inflation rose this month to 4.6 percent annually, from 3.6 percent in March.

Meanwhile, Fed governor Christopher Waller dented hopes the bank will ease back on its tightening campaign soon, saying on Friday that rates should continue going up as inflation remained elevated.

"Because financial conditions have not significantly tightened, the labour market continues to be strong and quite tight, and inflation is far above target, so monetary policy needs to be tightened further," he warned.

"How much further will depend on incoming data on inflation, the real economy, and the extent of tightening credit conditions."

Commentators said there is a broad belief the Fed will hike borrowing costs 25 basis points next month, though some say another rise could be in the pipeline for June.

Asian investors got off to a slow start in Asia but confidence picked up as the day wore on.

Hong Kong and Shanghai led gains, climbing more than one percent, while there were also advances in Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Wellington.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ADB to provide $230m loan for Bangladesh flood rehabilitation
Banks’ green financing soared by 51.6pc in Oct-Dec
DBCCI, BEZA sign MoU to attract foreign investment
Bangladesh to import four LNG cargoes in June
ServicEngine Ltd wins best exporter trophy
BD’s first green fertilizer factory built under China’s BRI nears completion
New buffet restaurant Armani Lounge launched in Dhaka
Padma Bank upgrades Padma Wallet


Latest News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Rain brings sigh of relief in Sylhet amid severe heatwave
Liton, Mustafizur also know they won't get match in IPL: Papon
Myanmar junta to free 3,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Two die falling into septic tank in Moulvibazar
Ctg mayor distributes Eid gifts among 2000 families
Man drowned in pond in Rajbari
Eight shops damaged in Rangpur market fire
Elderly man crushed under tractor in Kurigram
Most Read News
Now Uttara BGB market catches fire
FDI in medical equipment and device sector in Bangladesh
BNP starts conspiring sensing defeat in next polls: Quader
Cumilla train collision: Railway suspends 3 employees
Asian markets mixed as wary traders weigh latest data
Govt behind fire incidents in markets: Fakhrul
Jatiya Party picks Niazuddin as Gazipur mayor candidate
PM urges Allems to preach against militancy, narcotics, corruption
Deaths toll rises to 97 as Sudan battles intensify on 3rd day
Bangladesh registers 8 more Covid cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft