Sunday, 16 April, 2023, 5:19 AM
Incidents of fire in markets ahead of Eid mysterious: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday described the repeated incidents of fire in different markets, including that of the New Super Market, ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr as 'mysterious'.

In a statement, he said, "The incidents of fire in major markets of the country, including the capital, are very mysterious. Many questions have already been raised in the minds of people and businessmen about the matter."

He said the tragic fire incidents are recurring because of the indifference, inaction, and lack of accountability of the present government. "The repetition of such tragic incidents is not desirable in any way."

The BNP leader demanded a fair and impartial investigation into all the fire incidents, including the New Super Market one."

At the same time, the BNP Secretary General demanded the government provide adequate compensation to the affected businessmen.

After the terrible fire at Banglbazar Market and Nawbpur Mraket ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, Fakhrul said the fire again took place in the New Super Market today. "It proves that the illegal Awami government has no interest in fire prevention as it is only busy in protecting state power."

He alleged that the Awami government is least bothered about the repeated incidents of fire in the country's different markets, devastating many businessmen.

Even though probe bodies are formed on these fire incidents, Fakhrul bemoaned the reports are hardly presented before the people.

"People's lives have no value to this government. Even though such incidents are happening one after the other, the government is not able to prevent them," he observed.

A massive fire broke out at Dhaka's New Super Market - next to New Market around 5:40 am and the firefighters brought it under control around 9:10 am.

At least 19 people fell sick from the heavy smoke while firefighters were trying to douse the blaze.    UNB


