Five city polls: AL picks new faces in 3 cities

The ruling Awami League (AL) on Saturday announced its mayoral candidates for the upcoming polls in five city corporations dropping two current mayors.



A meeting of Awami League Local Government Nomination Board chaired by party President Sheikh Hasina gave the nomination to the candidates, bringing three new faces in the local government elections. The meeting took place at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names to the media after the meeting.



The ruling party brought three new faces this time in the mayoral election while two are incumbent mayors.



Veteran politician and Gazipur city AL President Azmat Ullah Khan was picked up by the party as the mayoral candidate for the Gazipur city polls while Abul Khayer Abdullah (Khokon Seniabat) got nomination in Barishal. New face Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, Joint General Secretary of London AL, was declared as mayoral candidate for Sylhet city.



The ruling party has kept faith on two current mayors -Talukdar Abdul Khaleque of Khulna and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi- and they will contest again with boat symbol while current Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Gazipur City Mayor (acting) Ashadur Rahman Kiran were dropped from the party ticket.



Announcing the names of AL nominees in five city corporations, party General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "We have nominated five people in five cities. We have selected every candidate considering how acceptable their candidature will be in the respective area."



In response to a question, Obaidul Quader said, "There were multiple aspirants in every city. But the nomination has to be given to one person. The nomination has been given thinking about what will have an impact here, what will not have an impact."



Meanwhile, in an instant reaction while talking to the Daily Observer, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Incumbent Mayor of Rajshahi city and newly nominated from the ruling party, said, "I am grateful to our leader Sheikh Hasina for keeping faith in me. As a Prime Minister, the allotment she gave to Rajshahi City Corporation for the development of the city and the city dwellers have already seen the reflection of the anticipated development."



"I want to do further development of the city and to accomplish the ongoing projects. I am giving thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she has given me the opportunity to do my unfinished tasks," he added.



At the same time, in an instant reaction, Barishal city boat symbol candidate Abul Khayer Abdullah (Khokon Seniabat) said, "There has been no development in Barishal city in the last five years. If the people of the city elect me, I will try to work with 100 per cent transparency to fulfill their expectations and I will keep the dignity of faith in which the Prime Minister has nominated me."



At the nomination board meeting, party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisor Amir Hossain Amu, Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Presidium Members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Md Abdur Razzaque and Faruk Khan, among others, were present.



On April 3, the Election Commission announced the schedules of elections to five city corporations.

The elections will be held in Gazipur on May 25, Khulna and Barishal on June 12, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 2.



