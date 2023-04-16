Video
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese Yuan

Published : Sunday, 16 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is set to make loan repayment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project to Russia in Yuan as US sanctions on Russian banks have forced the two nations to settle payments using the Chinese currency, moving away from the US dollar.

The decision was made on Thursday in a meeting between the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and Russian officials following a request by Moscow in March last year to halt loan repayments after losing access to the global payment channel SWIFT due to Western sanctions.

Under the new arrangement, Bangladesh will make payment settlements with Russia through a Chinese bank, and Russian beneficiaries will receive payments using China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), a limited alternative to SWIFT for yuan-based payments.

SWIFT is a Belgium-based secure messaging platform that facilitates cross-border payments. According to the ERD meeting, there is currently an installment of US $318 million repayment pending against a total loan of nearly $12 billion that Russia provided for the Rooppur project.

The meeting decided that Bangladesh will pay a maximum commitment fee of $.25 million yearly, if the yearly allocated loan portion remains unused.

Under the loan agreement with Russia, Bangladesh had to pay a commitment fee of 0.5 per cent on unused allocation. If the Russian contractors who are implementing the project fail to use the allocation, Bangladesh has to pay a commitment fee.

Every year, Bangladesh had to pay a commitment fee of around $4 million for the failure of Russian contractors to use the allocated portion, which was a significant cost despite not being Bangladesh's fault.

In this context, Bangladesh decided to pay up to a $.25 million penalty yearly, even if the amount goes higher.

Russia is providing loan assistance for the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh, and the project is being implemented by a contractor led by Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

Repayment of some part of the loan for this project has begun, and it is being done through Sonali Bank. Pay of Russian workers in Bangladesh is also being paid through the banks. However, due to the SWIFT ban, Russian banks have stopped all transactions.

In 2020, Moscow offered Dhaka a bilateral currency swap arrangement for trade settlement, but the move was put on the back burner following US sanctions.

Russia then offered Bangladesh Bank to join the SPFS, a payment channel developed by Moscow, but Bangladeshi banks were unwilling to join. Bangladesh proposed that Russia settle trade in the Chinese currency as yuan became a reserve currency in 2018.

In response to that, Russia claimed a conversion loss of currency, which the Bangladesh Bank did not agree to pay. After lengthy discussions, both countries have now agreed to settle trade in yuan, also known as renminbi.

Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director and spokesperson of Bangladesh Bank, stated that the central bank had several meetings with Russia about the payment method as loan repayments remained suspended after US sanctions.

The central bank sent the final proposal to the ERD and it has not received any decision yet. Therefore, he refused to make any further comments in this regard.


