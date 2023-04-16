

Dhaka hottest in 58 years



Earlier in 1965, Dhaka experienced the hottest day with the highest temperature recorded at 42�C.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga has been experiencing the highest temperature of the country over the last 14 consecutive days. The temperature of the district was recorded a nationwide high of 41.7�C on Friday and hit 42.2�C a day after on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).



The previous record high temperature in Chuadanga was 42�C in 2014 while Rajshahi reported the highest temperature on record in the country at 42.5�C in 2010.



In Dhaka, several weeks without rain culminated in temperatures of 40.2�C, a decade high, on Friday. It rose to 40.4�C on Saturday, only a day after.



Regarding the temperature, BMD Meteorologist Toriful Newaz told the media, "The hike in temperatures will continue into Sunday and will stabilise a bit for a few days before it is likely to drop slightly. But temperatures aren't likely to fall significantly for some time."



He said, "The temperature is not reducing due to lack of clouds in the sky and decreasing humidity. The temperature and warmness of the weather may go up more in next 24 hours in the country."



According to 'accuweather' statement released on Saturday, however, the highest temperature in Dhaka was 41�C at around 3:00pm on Saturday. Due to lack of humidity, the temperature however felt as 43�C in the city. During the period, Dhaka's humidity was only 18 percent.



According to the Met officials, the sufferings of the people increased due to dry weather and wind and intolerable warmness. If the situation continues for few more days, the people will have to face disastrous situation and stop outing for various reasons.



According to Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid, the highest temperature on record for Dhaka was 42.3�C in April 2016. Since then, notable highs were 40.2�C in April 2014 and 39.6�C in 2009.



According to the Met office bulletin issued on Saturday evening, the trough of low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.



It forecast that the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.



Regarding ongoing heat wave, it said that the severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Faridpur, Manikgonj, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia while a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country will continue for a few more days. As a result, temperature of the day and night may rise slightly over the country.



When the temperature hits 36�C to 38�C, it is considered a mild heat wave while temperatures of 38�C to 40�C are deemed to be a moderate heat wave and Mercury readings of 40�C to 42�C are categorized as a severe heat wave. Temperatures over 42 degrees constitute an extreme heat wave.



According to the BMD forecast, the weather may stay dry with partly cloudy skies over the country.



The Bangladesh Weather Observation Team has urged the people not to go outside of their homes or other workplaces without having any reasons to avert heatstroke. Same time, it has also suggested to drink lots of water during the period.



7 degrees above average: BMD Meteorologist Shariful Newaz said Dhaka's temperature usually remains at 33.7�C in April and it is 33.2�C for the entire country. "It means the average temperature has increased by 7�C to 9�C."



"Usually rains subdue the heat at this time of the year. But, the trend of rainfall is very low, almost zero, at least for now, especially after April 4. This is why the heat wave has worsened."



The extreme hot weather has affected daily life amid Eid-ul-Fitr shopping rush during Ramadan.



"It feels like a desert. I sweat so much that all the water in my body gets out within an hour from leaving home in the morning. I don't sweat after that. My body feels like burning as I lose all my strength and feel like dozing off," said Abdul Wadud, a bus passenger.



Rubaiya Farzana Poly, a shopper at Jamuna Future Park, said the heat during Ramadan this year was "unprecedented".



To rickshaw-puller Matin Mia, the direct sunlight felt like fire. "I can't continue work after making one or two trips. The heatwave is disastrous."



